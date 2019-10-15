Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 15, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9096 0.9076 0.9036 0.8985 Euro 0.9093 0.9095 0.9077 0.9037
0.7918 0.7908 0.7893 0.7874 Pound Sterling 0.7915 0.7917 0.791 0.7893
108.4356 108.2091 107.7668 107.1732 Japanese Yen* 108.4471 108.429 108.2247 107.7797
0.9983 0.9958 0.991 0.9844 Swiss Franc 0.9987 0.9983 0.996 0.991
1.3711 52.438 52.7664 53.3285 Singapore Dollar 1.3715 52.3942 52.7299 53.292
7.8423 9.1516 9.2207 9.3189 Hong Kong Dollar 7.841 9.1556 9.2025 9.3125
1.4824 107.2239 107.8955 107.4412 Australian Dollar 1.4821 105.5588 107.8209 107.3676
9.1677 7.8428 7.8919 7.9847 Norwegian Kroner 9.1679 7.8448 7.8865 7.9705
9.8352 7.3008 7.3615 7.4703 Swedish Kroner 9.8363 7.3772 7.3415 7.4348
1.3225 54.4242 54.7652 55.3485 Canadian Dollar 1.323 54.3788 54.7273 55.3106
71.60 71.84 72.29 73.06 Indian Rupees 71.5100 71.78 72.24 73.01
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 15, 2019
