Thursday, October 24, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 24, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8987 0.8969 0.8928 0.8879 Euro 0.8984 0.8988 0.8968 0.8929
0.7767 0.7759 0.7743 0.7726 Pound Sterling 0.7765 0.7768 0.776 0.7744
108.537 108.3257 107.8484 107.294 Japanese Yen* 108.5653 108.5327 108.3296 107.8607
0.9897 0.9874 0.9822 0.976 Swiss Franc 0.9901 0.9897 0.9873 0.9824
1.3628 52.4265 52.7426 53.3235 Singapore Dollar 1.3629 52.375 52.6912 53.2721
7.8357 9.0944 9.1492 9.2618 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8431 9.0971 9.1403 9.2411
1.4645 104.8529 105.4853 106.6471 Australian Dollar 1.4635 103.2319 105.3824 106.5441
9.0999 7.8352 7.8824 7.978 Norwegian Kroner 9.1 7.8361 7.8747 7.9615
9.6171 7.4194 7.4797 7.5858 Swedish Kroner 9.6179 7.4821 7.4568 7.5469
1.3072 54.4275 54.7557 55.3588 Canadian Dollar 1.3077 54.374 54.7023 55.3053
71.07 71.30 71.73 72.52 Indian Rupees 70.9800 71.23 71.66 72.45
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 24, 2019
