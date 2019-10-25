Friday, October 25, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday October 25, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9005 0.8986 0.8946 0.8895 Euro 0.9004 0.9006 0.8987 0.8946
0.7801 0.7792 0.7776 0.7757 Pound Sterling 0.7798 0.7801 0.7793 0.7775
108.5872 108.393 107.9126 107.342 Japanese Yen* 108.599 108.5994 108.3939 107.9254
0.9923 0.99 0.9849 0.9784 Swiss Franc 0.9927 0.9923 0.99 0.9849
1.3632 52.3235 52.6471 53.2132 Singapore Dollar 1.3633 52.2794 52.6029 53.1691
7.8387 9.0765 9.1327 9.2427 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8374 9.0805 9.125 9.2232
1.4654 104.6471 105.2941 106.4265 Australian Dollar 1.4651 103.0435 105.2059 106.3382
9.1772 7.7601 7.8081 7.9007 Norwegian Kroner 9.1775 7.7535 7.8015 7.8855
9.678 7.3512 7.412 7.5229 Swedish Kroner 9.679 7.4217 7.3905 7.4855
1.306 54.3206 54.6565 55.6692 Canadian Dollar 1.3065 54.2748 54.6107 55.1985
70.94 71.16 71.60 72.37 Indian Rupees 70.8500 71.10 71.54 72.31
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
