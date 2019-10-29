Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 29, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9017 0.9 0.8958 0.8909 Euro 0.9016 0.9016 0.9001 0.8958
0.7779 0.777 0.7754 0.7737 Pound Sterling 0.7776 0.7779 0.7773 0.7754
108.8759 108.6824 108.196 107.6339 Japanese Yen* 108.8882 108.8722 108.6957 108.1886
0.9951 0.9929 0.9877 0.9814 Swiss Franc 0.9954 0.9951 0.9931 0.9877
1.3629 52.2794 52.6103 53.1838 Singapore Dollar 1.363 52.2426 52.5735 53.1397
7.8429 9.0689 9.1263 9.2258 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8416 9.0741 9.1199 9.2181
1.4585 103.0435 103.6957 104.8261 Australian Dollar 1.4582 102.971 103.6232 104.7391
9.268 7.6699 7.7184 7.811 Norwegian Kroner 9.2683 7.6728 7.7131 7.7961
9.7257 7.3073 7.3611 7.4721 Swedish Kroner 9.74 7.3703 7.3484 7.4352
1.3045 54.6923 55.0385 55.6385 Canadian Dollar 1.305 54.6538 55 55.5923
70.90 71.10 71.55 72.33 Indian Rupees 70.8100 71.05 71.50 72.27
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 29, 2019
