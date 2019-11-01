Friday, November 01, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday November 01, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8973 0.8956 0.8915 0.8866 Euro 0.897 0.8973 0.8955 0.8916
0.7719 0.7711 0.7696 0.7679 Pound Sterling 0.7717 0.7719 0.7713 0.7696
108.083 107.9083 107.4174 106.8528 Japanese Yen* 108.1271 108.0871 107.9015 107.4372
0.988 0.9859 0.9809 0.9748 Swiss Franc 0.9884 0.988 0.9859 0.981
1.3577 52.2721 52.6029 53.1985 Singapore Dollar 1.358 52.5704 52.5147 53.1103
7.8396 9.0676 9.125 9.2283 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8383 9.0523 9.1097 9.213
1.449 103.029 103.6812 104.8551 Australian Dollar 1.4489 102.8551 103.5072 104.6812
9.1093 7.8035 7.8529 7.9418 Norwegian Kroner 9.1211 7.7903 7.8397 7.9286
9.59 7.4129 7.4676 7.5839 Swedish Kroner 9.6038 7.4627 7.4473 7.5397
1.3173 53.8561 54.197 54.8106 Canadian Dollar 1.3178 53.7652 54.1061 54.7197
70.87 71.09 71.54 72.35 Indian Rupees 70.7800 70.97 71.42 72.23
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 01, 2019
