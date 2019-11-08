Friday, November 08, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday November 08, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9067 0.905 0.901 0.8961 Euro 0.9066 0.9067 0.9049 0.9011
0.7812 0.7805 0.7789 0.777 Pound Sterling 0.7811 0.7813 0.7806 0.7789
109.4325 109.2533 108.764 108.1921 Japanese Yen* 109.4456 109.4334 109.2567 108.7711
0.9968 0.9947 0.9897 0.9834 Swiss Franc 0.9972 0.9969 0.9947 0.9898
1.3593 52.6103 52.9265 53.5074 Singapore Dollar 1.3597 52.5441 52.8529 53.4338
7.8235 9.1379 9.1928 9.2937 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8308 9.1264 9.1801 9.281
1.4567 103.6957 104.3188 105.4638 Australian Dollar 1.4564 103.5652 104.1739 105.3188
9.1474 7.8197 7.8667 7.953 Norwegian Kroner 9.1594 7.8184 7.8557 7.9421
9.6943 7.3763 7.436 7.5488 Swedish Kroner 9.6952 7.4438 7.4103 7.5072
1.3191 54.2045 54.5303 55.1288 Canadian Dollar 1.3196 54.1364 54.4545 55.053
71.35 71.55 71.98 72.77 Indian Rupees 71.2600 71.46 71.88 72.67
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 08, 2019
TOPICS