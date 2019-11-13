Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday November 13, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9086 0.9068 0.9027 0.8976 Euro 0.9082 0.9086 0.9068 0.9027
0.7787 0.778 0.7763 0.7744 Pound Sterling 0.7786 0.7787 0.778 0.7763
108.7579 108.5821 108.0736 107.5102 Japanese Yen* 108.7862 108.7571 108.5859 108.0735
0.9898 0.9877 0.9826 0.9764 Swiss Franc 0.99 0.99 0.9878 0.9826
1.3626 53.2132 53.5441 54.1029 Singapore Dollar 1.3627 53.1471 53.4706 54.0368
7.8339 9.2427 9.2883 9.3732 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8326 9.2076 9.2874 9.3737
1.4653 106.4265 107.0882 108.2059 Australian Dollar 1.4643 104.7536 106.9412 108.0735
9.2146 7.8578 7.9066 7.9891 Norwegian Kroner 9.2148 7.848 7.8958 7.9794
9.75 7.4226 7.4841 7.5934 Swedish Kroner 9.751 7.4824 7.4585 7.5529
1.326 54.4135 54.7519 55.3233 Canadian Dollar 1.3266 54.3459 54.6767 55.2556
72.15 72.37 72.82 73.58 Indian Rupees 72.0600 72.28 72.72 73.49
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 13, 2019
TOPICS