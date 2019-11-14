Thursday, November 14, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday November 14, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9096 0.9079 0.904 0.8988 Euro 0.9093 0.9096 0.9079 0.9039
0.779 0.7783 0.7767 0.7748 Pound Sterling 0.7787 0.779 0.7784 0.7767
108.6261 108.4522 107.9792 107.3977 Japanese Yen* 108.6379 108.6308 108.4617 107.9641
0.9885 0.9865 0.9815 0.9753 Swiss Franc 0.9889 0.9885 0.9865 0.9815
1.3629 53.1176 53.4338 54.0147 Singapore Dollar 1.363 53.0294 53.3456 53.9265
7.8293 9.2261 9.2691 9.3699 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8281 9.199 9.2656 9.3546
1.4739 106.2353 106.8676 108.0294 Australian Dollar 1.4733 106.0588 106.6912 107.8529
9.1992 7.8522 7.8989 7.9935 Norwegian Kroner 9.1995 7.8391 7.8859 7.9717
9.7206 7.4321 7.484 7.5967 Swedish Kroner 9.7216 7.4891 7.464 7.553
1.3265 54.3158 54.6391 55.2331 Canadian Dollar 1.3268 54.2256 54.5489 55.1429
72.03 72.24 72.67 73.46 Indian Rupees 71.9400 72.12 72.55 73.34
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
