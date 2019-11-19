Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday November 19, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.903 0.9046 0.9006 0.8957 Euro 0.9028 0.9064 0.9046 0.9007
0.7734 0.7759 0.7744 0.7726 Pound Sterling 0.7732 0.7767 0.7761 0.7744
108.6779 108.5254 108.0501 107.4971 Japanese Yen* 108.7303 108.7186 108.5483 108.065
0.9913 0.9883 0.9834 0.9773 Swiss Franc 0.9915 0.9905 0.9884 0.9835
1.3601 52.9779 53.2941 53.875 Singapore Dollar 1.3606 52.9044 53.2206 53.7941
7.8255 9.2018 9.2567 9.3457 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8248 9.1773 9.2439 9.3436
1.4663 105.9559 106.5882 107.75 Australian Dollar 1.4663 105.8088 106.4412 107.5882
9.1182 7.9176 7.9648 8.0516 Norwegian Kroner 9.119 7.9066 7.9538 8.0396
9.6193 7.4663 7.5187 7.6323 Swedish Kroner 9.6208 7.5262 7.5005 7.5892
1.3206 54.5833 54.9091 55.5076 Canadian Dollar 1.3207 54.5076 54.8333 55.4242
71.76 72.05 72.48 73.27 Indian Rupees 71.6750 71.95 72.38 73.16
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on November 19, 2019
