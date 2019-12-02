Monday, December 02, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday December 02, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9067 0.9043 0.901 0.8958 Euro 0.9065 0.9066 0.9043 0.9011
0.7735 0.7722 0.7711 0.7692 Pound Sterling 0.7732 0.7734 0.7724 0.7711
109.4642 109.1654 108.801 108.2346 Japanese Yen* 109.494 109.4621 109.1747 108.8117
0.9962 0.9931 0.9891 0.9827 Swiss Franc 0.9967 0.9961 0.9933 0.9892
1.368 52.5109 52.7883 53.3431 Singapore Dollar 1.3681 52.438 52.7226 53.2701
7.8286 9.1877 9.2363 9.3333 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8273 9.175 9.2248 9.3206
1.4725 105.7941 106.3529 107.4706 Australian Dollar 1.4721 105.6471 106.2206 107.3235
9.1936 7.8281 7.878 7.9608 Norwegian Kroner 9.1938 7.8257 7.8596 7.9499
9.5613 7.5251 7.5807 7.6845 Swedish Kroner 9.5621 7.5861 7.5554 7.6499
1.3299 54.0902 54.3759 54.9474 Canadian Dollar 1.33 54.015 54.3083 54.8722
71.71 71.94 72.32 73.08 Indian Rupees 71.6200 71.84 72.23 72.98
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 02, 2019
