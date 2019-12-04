Wednesday, December 04, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday December 04, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9028 0.9008 0.8975 0.8923 Euro 0.9025 0.9029 0.9009 0.8975
0.7647 0.7637 0.7625 0.7607 Pound Sterling 0.7645 0.7648 0.7638 0.7626
108.6356 108.3774 108.0192 107.4352 Japanese Yen* 108.6881 108.645 108.3809 108.0284
0.9885 0.986 0.9818 0.9754 Swiss Franc 0.989 0.9887 0.9861 0.982
1.3632 52.7941 53.0882 53.6544 Singapore Dollar 1.3634 52.7647 53.0588 53.625
7.8315 9.1699 9.2209 9.3193 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8308 9.1648 9.2158 9.3142
1.4626 105.5882 106.1765 105.7536 Australian Dollar 1.4627 104 106.1176 107.25
9.1887 7.8214 7.8649 7.9488 Norwegian Kroner 9.1896 7.817 7.8606 7.9444
9.5186 7.542 7.6 7.7054 Swedish Kroner 9.52 7.6098 7.5798 7.6768
1.3273 53.985 54.2857 54.8647 Canadian Dollar 1.3279 53.9549 54.2556 54.8346
71.58 71.80 72.20 72.97 Indian Rupees 71.4950 71.76 72.16 72.93
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
