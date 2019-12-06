Friday, December 06, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday December 06, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9013 0.8991 0.8958 0.8908 Euro 0.9011 0.9013 0.8991 0.8959
0.7614 0.7603 0.7592 0.7574 Pound Sterling 0.7612 0.7614 0.7604 0.7592
108.5632 108.2879 107.9418 107.3866 Japanese Yen* 108.5749 108.5753 108.2919 107.953
0.9885 0.9858 0.9817 0.9754 Swiss Franc 0.9887 0.9885 0.9857 0.9817
1.36 52.5515 52.8676 53.4485 Singapore Dollar 1.3601 52.5074 52.8162 53.3971
7.8297 9.1277 9.1826 9.2835 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8284 9.1201 9.1737 9.2746
1.46 105.1029 105.7353 105.3478 Australian Dollar 1.46 103.4928 105.6324 105.2464
9.1346 7.828 7.8751 7.9617 Norwegian Kroner 9.1348 7.8215 7.8675 7.954
9.4747 7.547 7.6085 7.7084 Swedish Kroner 9.4754 7.6049 7.585 7.6765
1.3175 54.1439 54.4697 55.0682 Canadian Dollar 1.3178 54.0985 54.4167 55.0152
71.25 71.47 71.90 72.69 Indian Rupees 71.1600 71.41 71.83 72.62
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 06, 2019
