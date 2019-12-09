Monday, December 09, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday December 09, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9032 0.9009 0.8976 0.8926 Euro 0.9029 0.9031 0.9008 0.8976
0.7598 0.7587 0.7575 0.7558 Pound Sterling 0.7595 0.7598 0.7588 0.7575
108.4668 108.1577 107.8322 107.277 Japanese Yen* 108.4708 108.4601 108.1636 107.8251
0.9897 0.9867 0.9827 0.9764 Swiss Franc 0.99 0.9896 0.9868 0.9829
1.3597 52.4485 52.7426 53.3309 Singapore Dollar 1.36 52.4118 52.7059 53.2941
7.8304 9.1098 9.1609 9.2631 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8286 9.0918 9.1545 9.2567
1.4654 104.8971 105.4853 106.6618 Australian Dollar 1.4652 103.3043 105.4118 106.5882
9.1388 7.8042 7.8565 7.9441 Norwegian Kroner 9.1384 7.8072 7.8425 7.9387
9.5181 7.4926 7.5505 7.6589 Swedish Kroner 9.5181 7.5589 7.5294 7.6295
1.326 53.6316 53.9323 54.5338 Canadian Dollar 1.326 53.594 53.8947 54.4962
71.10 71.33 71.73 72.53 Indian Rupees 71.0050 71.28 71.68 72.48
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 09, 2019
