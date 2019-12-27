Friday, December 27, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday December 27, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8968 0.8948 0.8914 0.8864 Euro 0.8964 0.8967 0.8948 0.8914
0.7639 0.7629 0.7617 0.7599 Pound Sterling 0.7636 0.7638 0.763 0.7618
109.5063 109.303 108.9248 108.389 Japanese Yen* 109.5286 109.5078 109.3087 108.943
0.9762 0.9738 0.9695 0.9633 Swiss Franc 0.9765 0.9763 0.9737 0.9697
1.3521 53.0889 53.4296 54.0741 Singapore Dollar 1.3524 53.0667 53.4074 54.0519
7.7884 9.2003 9.2593 9.371 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7866 9.1846 9.2555 9.3671
1.4341 102.3857 103.0429 104.2857 Australian Dollar 1.4331 102.3429 103 104.2429
8.8391 8.1075 8.1595 8.2579 Norwegian Kroner 8.8493 8.1133 8.1561 8.2545
9.3482 7.6652 7.731 7.841 Swedish Kroner 9.348 7.7282 7.7112 7.821
1.3083 54.7099 55.0611 55.7252 Canadian Dollar 1.3087 54.687 55.0382 55.7023
71.42 71.67 72.13 73.00 Indian Rupees 71.3250 71.64 72.10 72.97
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 27, 2019
