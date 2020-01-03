Friday, January 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday January 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8977 0.8959 0.8926 0.8875 Euro 0.8973 0.8978 0.8959 0.8926
0.7645 0.7637 0.7625 0.7606 Pound Sterling 0.7642 0.7644 0.7638 0.7624
108.174 107.9677 107.6216 107.0751 Japanese Yen* 108.1939 108.1731 107.9696 107.6042
0.9729 0.9706 0.9666 0.9605 Swiss Franc 0.9732 0.9728 0.9707 0.9666
1.3497 53.4 53.763 54.3704 Singapore Dollar 1.35 53.3333 53.6889 54.2963
7.7771 9.2661 9.329 9.4344 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7752 9.2426 9.3162 9.4216
1.4395 104.4783 105.1884 104.8571 Australian Dollar 1.439 102.8571 105.0435 104.7143
8.8172 8.1735 8.229 8.322 Norwegian Kroner 8.8163 8.1633 8.2177 8.3107
9.4058 7.6691 7.7295 7.8419 Swedish Kroner 9.4056 7.7253 7.7106 7.8062
1.2985 55.4538 55.8308 56.4615 Canadian Dollar 1.2987 55.3846 55.7538 56.3846
71.86 72.09 72.58 73.40 Indian Rupees 71.7650 72.00 72.48 73.30
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 03, 2020
