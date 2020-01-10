Friday, January 10, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday January 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.901 0.8993 0.8958 0.8907 Euro 0.9006 0.901 0.8992 0.896
0.7651 0.7644 0.7631 0.7611 Pound Sterling 0.7648 0.765 0.7644 0.763
109.6356 109.4485 109.0923 108.5317 Japanese Yen* 109.6629 109.6317 109.4394 109.0827
0.975 0.9728 0.9687 0.9626 Swiss Franc 0.9754 0.9748 0.9728 0.9687
1.349 52.7704 53.1481 53.7111 Singapore Dollar 1.3493 52.6963 53.0741 53.6444
7.7681 9.1686 9.2342 9.332 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7665 9.1557 9.2214 9.3205
1.4534 103.2464 103.9855 105.087 Australian Dollar 1.4521 103.1014 103.8406 104.9565
8.8972 8.0045 8.0618 8.1472 Norwegian Kroner 8.8969 8.0022 8.0506 8.1371
9.5047 7.4911 7.5606 7.6649 Swedish Kroner 9.5051 7.544 7.5342 7.6312
1.3032 54.8 55.1923 55.7769 Canadian Dollar 1.3035 54.7231 55.1154 55.7077
71.00 71.24 71.75 72.51 Indian Rupees 70.9080 71.14 71.65 72.42
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 10, 2020
