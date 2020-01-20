Monday, January 20, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday January 20, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9024 0.9005 0.8973 0.8922 Euro 0.902 0.9023 0.9005 0.8972
0.7694 0.7685 0.7672 0.7649 Pound Sterling 0.7693 0.7693 0.7687 0.7671
110.1889 109.98 109.6356 109.0841 Japanese Yen* 110.186 110.17 109.9908 109.6296
0.9688 0.9666 0.9627 0.9566 Swiss Franc 0.9689 0.9687 0.9666 0.9627
1.3477 52.8963 53.2667 53.8148 Singapore Dollar 1.3481 52.8 53.1704 53.7185
7.7686 9.1905 9.2548 9.3501 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7672 9.162 9.2381 9.3333
1.457 103.4928 104.2174 105.2899 Australian Dollar 1.4569 103.3043 104.029 105.1014
8.9173 8.0146 8.0707 8.1538 Norwegian Kroner 8.9172 8 8.0561 8.1392
9.5261 7.5011 7.5615 7.6635 Swedish Kroner 9.5268 7.5508 7.5399 7.6257
1.3066 54.5115 54.8931 55.458 Canadian Dollar 1.3072 54.4122 54.7939 55.3588
71.16 71.41 71.91 72.65 Indian Rupees 71.0700 71.28 71.78 72.52
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 20, 2020
