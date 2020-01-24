Friday, January 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday January 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9058 0.9042 0.9008 0.896 Euro 0.9057 0.906 0.9043 0.9009
0.7633 0.7626 0.7613 0.7591 Pound Sterling 0.7633 0.7635 0.7627 0.7613
109.5121 109.3435 108.9893 108.4388 Japanese Yen* 109.5498 109.5282 109.338 108.9751
0.9696 0.9676 0.9637 0.9576 Swiss Franc 0.9697 0.9698 0.9677 0.9637
1.3504 53.0519 53.437 53.9704 Singapore Dollar 1.3508 52.963 53.3407 53.8741
7.7756 9.2175 9.2844 9.365 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7748 9.1902 9.2677 9.3604
1.4609 105.3235 106.0882 105.5942 Australian Dollar 1.4607 103.6232 105.8971 106.9559
9.0013 7.9489 8.0156 8.0956 Norwegian Kroner 9.0133 7.9444 7.9922 8.0721
9.5428 7.5073 7.5698 7.6695 Swedish Kroner 9.5442 7.5581 7.5482 7.6317
1.3121 54.6718 55.0687 55.6183 Canadian Dollar 1.3125 54.5802 54.9695 55.5191
71.38 71.62 72.14 72.86 Indian Rupees 71.2950 71.50 72.01 72.73
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 24, 2020
