Monday, January 27, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday January 27, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.907 0.9053 0.9018 0.8969 Euro 0.9068 0.9069 0.9053 0.9019
0.7654 0.7646 0.7632 0.7612 Pound Sterling 0.7653 0.7654 0.7647 0.7633
108.9939 108.8137 108.4346 107.9107 Japanese Yen* 109.0153 108.9761 108.8071 108.4524
0.9691 0.9671 0.9629 0.9571 Swiss Franc 0.9695 0.9692 0.967 0.9631
1.3567 52.7426 53.125 53.6618 Singapore Dollar 1.357 53.0593 53.0515 53.5882
7.7802 9.2198 9.2866 9.3805 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7783 9.1951 9.2738 9.3676
1.4767 105.4853 106.25 107.3235 Australian Dollar 1.4759 105.3382 106.1029 107.1765
9.1083 7.8738 7.9308 8.0198 Norwegian Kroner 9.1078 7.8714 7.9199 8
9.5973 7.4797 7.5418 7.6419 Swedish Kroner 9.5974 7.5321 7.5235 7.6075
1.3182 54.3409 54.7348 55.2879 Canadian Dollar 1.3187 54.2652 54.6591 55.2121
71.50 71.73 72.25 72.98 Indian Rupees 71.4050 71.63 72.15 72.88
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on January 27, 2020
