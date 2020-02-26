Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday February 26, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9202 0.9183 0.9152 0.9104 Euro 0.9201 0.9201 0.9183 0.9151
0.774 0.7732 0.7722 0.7706 Pound Sterling 0.7739 0.774 0.7734 0.7722
110.459 110.2682 109.9135 109.4162 Japanese Yen* 110.4752 110.4503 110.2775 109.9232
0.9755 0.9733 0.9693 0.9636 Swiss Franc 0.9759 0.9756 0.9735 0.9695
1.3979 51.3929 51.7143 52.2071 Singapore Dollar 1.3981 51.3357 51.6571 52.1429
7.7946 9.2362 9.294 9.3825 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7922 9.2259 9.2837 9.371
1.5232 109.0152 109.697 110.7424 Australian Dollar 1.523 108.8939 109.5758 110.6061
9.3984 7.6543 7.7103 7.7838 Norwegian Kroner 9.3976 7.6539 7.6936 7.766
9.73 7.3947 7.4486 7.5428 Swedish Kroner 9.7429 7.44 7.4327 7.5103
1.3304 54.0977 54.4361 54.9549 Canadian Dollar 1.3308 54.0376 54.3759 54.8872
71.71 71.95 72.40 73.09 Indian Rupees 71.6100 71.87 72.32 73.00
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS