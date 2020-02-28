Friday, February 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday February 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9099 0.9081 0.905 0.9009 Euro 0.9097 0.9098 0.9081 0.905
0.7764 0.7757 0.7746 0.7733 Pound Sterling 0.7764 0.7765 0.7759 0.7747
108.644 108.4492 108.1161 107.6856 Japanese Yen* 108.676 108.6357 108.461 108.1351
0.9662 0.964 0.9603 0.9548 Swiss Franc 0.9664 0.9663 0.964 0.9604
1.3949 52.1727 52.518 53.0216 Singapore Dollar 1.3953 52.1295 52.4748 52.9784
7.7961 9.3094 9.371 9.4608 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7916 9.3017 9.3633 9.4531
1.5367 111.5692 112.3077 113.3846 Australian Dollar 1.5364 111.4769 112.2154 113.2923
9.4471 7.6741 7.7249 7.7989 Norwegian Kroner 9.4561 7.6677 7.7185 7.7926
9.7137 7.4686 7.5258 7.6215 Swedish Kroner 9.7106 7.5166 7.5118 7.5918
1.3448 54.1194 54.4776 55 Canadian Dollar 1.3453 53.6741 54.4328 54.9552
72.27 72.52 73.00 73.70 Indian Rupees 72.1500 72.46 72.94 73.64
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on February 28, 2020
TOPICS