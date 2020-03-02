Monday, March 02, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday March 02, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9 0.8981 0.8954 0.8917 Euro 0.8998 0.8998 0.8982 0.8956
0.7846 0.7838 0.7829 0.7817 Pound Sterling 0.7843 0.7844 0.7838 0.7828
107.7561 107.5644 107.2772 106.8777 Japanese Yen* 107.7761 107.7456 107.5662 107.2853
0.9579 0.9555 0.9522 0.9473 Swiss Franc 0.9582 0.9578 0.9557 0.9523
1.3893 52.5827 52.9209 53.4388 Singapore Dollar 1.3894 52.5396 52.8777 53.3957
7.7778 9.3946 9.455 9.5476 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7832 9.3869 9.4473 9.5398
1.5288 112.4462 113.1692 112.5455 Australian Dollar 1.5282 110.6515 113.0769 114.1846
9.3573 7.8088 7.859 7.9359 Norwegian Kroner 9.3679 7.794 7.8526 7.9295
9.5413 7.6614 7.7188 7.8189 Swedish Kroner 9.54 7.7036 7.7044 7.788
1.3358 54.5448 54.8955 55.4328 Canadian Dollar 1.3358 54.5 54.8507 55.3881
72.80 73.09 73.56 74.28 Indian Rupees 72.6950 73.03 73.50 74.22
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 02, 2020
