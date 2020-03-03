Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday March 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8995 0.8979 0.8951 0.8914 Euro 0.8992 0.8995 0.8979 0.8952
0.7818 0.7811 0.7802 0.7792 Pound Sterling 0.7816 0.7818 0.7812 0.7803
107.7918 107.617 107.3312 106.9315 Japanese Yen* 107.8351 107.8027 107.6242 107.3426
0.9573 0.9552 0.9517 0.9468 Swiss Franc 0.9578 0.9572 0.9553 0.9519
1.3921 52.9568 53.295 53.8273 Singapore Dollar 1.3925 52.9784 53.3165 53.8489
7.7752 9.4614 9.5219 9.617 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7811 9.4653 9.5257 9.6208
1.5212 111.5303 112.2424 113.3636 Australian Dollar 1.5207 111.5758 112.2879 113.4091
9.2928 7.9236 7.9742 8.0538 Norwegian Kroner 9.2919 7.9183 7.9774 8.0571
9.4974 7.7566 7.8143 7.9091 Swedish Kroner 9.4968 7.8091 7.8093 7.8956
1.3362 54.9328 55.2836 55.8358 Canadian Dollar 1.3366 54.9552 55.306 55.8582
73.32 73.61 74.08 74.82 Indian Rupees 73.2200 73.64 74.11 74.85
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 03, 2020
