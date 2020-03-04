Wednesday, March 04, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday March 04, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8989 0.8975 0.8951 0.8918 Euro 0.8986 0.8989 0.8976 0.8952
0.7804 0.7798 0.7792 0.7785 Pound Sterling 0.7803 0.7803 0.7799 0.7792
107.5297 107.3723 107.1325 106.7857 Japanese Yen* 107.5599 107.5303 107.3832 107.1244
0.957 0.9552 0.9522 0.9478 Swiss Franc 0.9574 0.9569 0.9552 0.9521
1.3846 53.2971 53.6594 54.1667 Singapore Dollar 1.3848 53.2899 53.6449 54.1522
7.7688 9.4659 9.5302 9.6203 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7678 9.4646 9.5277 9.6178
1.5105 111.4394 112.197 113.2576 Australian Dollar 1.51 111.4242 112.1667 113.2273
9.2617 7.9428 7.9968 8.0636 Norwegian Kroner 9.2624 7.9331 7.9946 8.0702
9.4896 7.7503 7.8112 7.9017 Swedish Kroner 9.4907 7.7903 7.8008 7.8829
1.3361 54.8881 55.2612 55.7836 Canadian Dollar 1.3367 54.8806 55.2463 55.7687
73.26 73.55 74.05 74.75 Indian Rupees 73.1730 73.54 74.03 74.73
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 04, 2020
