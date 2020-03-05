Thursday, March 05, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday March 05, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8935 0.8922 0.8897 0.8867 Euro 0.8932 0.8935 0.8922 0.8899
0.775 0.7746 0.7739 0.7732 Pound Sterling 0.7747 0.775 0.7746 0.7739
106.885 106.7333 106.4877 106.1517 Japanese Yen* 106.9116 106.893 106.7377 106.4883
0.9512 0.9494 0.9464 0.9422 Swiss Franc 0.9516 0.9512 0.9495 0.9465
1.3852 53.0288 53.7609 54.2681 Singapore Dollar 1.3855 53.3768 53.3381 54.2319
7.7704 9.4865 9.5483 9.6384 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7669 9.4801 9.5418 9.6319
1.5112 111.6818 112.4091 113.4697 Australian Dollar 1.5108 111.6061 112.3333 113.3939
9.2598 7.96 8.0119 8.0787 Norwegian Kroner 9.2576 7.9375 8.0065 8.0821
9.4626 7.7918 7.8508 7.9417 Swedish Kroner 9.4606 7.8278 7.8372 7.9196
1.3419 55.0075 55.3657 55.8881 Canadian Dollar 1.3424 54.9701 55.3284 55.8507
73.43 73.71 74.19 74.89 Indian Rupees 73.3200 73.66 74.14 74.84
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 05, 2020
TOPICS