Monday, March 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday March 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8755 0.874 0.8722 0.8694 Euro 0.8752 0.8755 0.8741 0.8723
0.7632 0.7628 0.7624 0.7623 Pound Sterling 0.7629 0.7632 0.7629 0.7627
102.3875 102.2082 101.9992 101.6917 Japanese Yen* 102.4053 102.378 102.2089 102.0216
0.9287 0.9268 0.9241 0.9201 Swiss Franc 0.929 0.9287 0.9268 0.9242
1.3826 54 54.3478 54.8841 Singapore Dollar 1.3831 53.971 54.3188 54.8551
7.7686 9.5907 9.6525 9.7477 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7733 9.5856 9.6474 9.7426
1.5073 112.9091 113.6364 114.7576 Australian Dollar 1.5066 112.8485 113.5758 114.697
9.5115 7.836 7.8864 7.9559 Norwegian Kroner 9.5096 7.8153 7.8822 7.96
9.4269 7.9108 7.9702 8.0574 Swedish Kroner 9.4249 7.9318 7.9575 8.0361
1.3573 54.7941 55.1471 55.6912 Canadian Dollar 1.3578 54.7647 55.1176 55.6618
74.19 74.52 75.00 75.74 Indian Rupees 74.0800 74.48 74.96 75.70
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 09, 2020
