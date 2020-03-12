Thursday, March 12, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday March 12, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8906 0.8891 0.8865 0.8838 Euro 0.8902 0.8906 0.8891 0.8868
0.7893 0.7884 0.7876 0.7878 Pound Sterling 0.789 0.7893 0.7885 0.7879
103.9586 103.7248 103.4858 103.1981 Japanese Yen* 103.9933 103.9604 103.7186 103.5119
0.94 0.938 0.9349 0.9311 Swiss Franc 0.9404 0.9401 0.9381 0.935
1.4052 52.9291 53.65 54.1643 Singapore Dollar 1.4059 53.25 53.2128 54.1071
7.7822 9.5925 9.6542 9.7468 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7799 9.5823 9.644 9.7365
1.5739 116.6094 117.3594 118.4844 Australian Dollar 1.5735 118.3333 117.2344 118.3594
10.0297 7.4407 7.4885 7.5453 Norwegian Kroner 10.0297 7.4105 7.4806 7.5523
9.6771 7.7177 7.7754 7.858 Swedish Kroner 9.6767 7.7334 7.759 7.8335
1.3824 54.0797 54.4275 54.9493 Canadian Dollar 1.3826 54.0217 54.3696 54.8913
74.32 74.63 75.11 75.83 Indian Rupees 74.2200 74.55 75.03 75.75
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 12, 2020
