Friday, March 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday March 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8967 0.8952 0.8927 0.8901 Euro 0.8964 0.8967 0.8953 0.8932
0.7988 0.7981 0.7975 0.7972 Pound Sterling 0.7986 0.7989 0.7982 0.7977
106.8661 106.6351 106.3924 106.0146 Japanese Yen* 106.907 106.8732 106.6429 106.4256
0.9486 0.9467 0.9437 0.9397 Swiss Franc 0.9488 0.9486 0.9467 0.9438
1.4109 52.6596 53 53.5035 Singapore Dollar 1.4114 52.6028 52.9433 53.4468
7.7658 9.556 9.6178 9.7091 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7716 9.5457 9.6075 9.6988
1.5855 117.8571 118.619 119.746 Australian Dollar 1.585 117.7302 118.4921 119.619
9.9368 7.4698 7.5181 7.5819 Norwegian Kroner 9.9367 7.4468 7.5101 7.5815
9.7404 7.6232 7.6804 7.7613 Swedish Kroner 9.7401 7.6464 7.6643 7.7451
1.3811 53.8043 54.1522 54.6667 Canadian Dollar 1.3815 53.7464 54.0942 54.6087
73.93 74.25 74.73 75.44 Indian Rupees 73.8300 74.17 74.65 75.36
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 13, 2020
