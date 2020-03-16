Monday, March 16, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday March 16, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8971 0.8951 0.8923 0.8899 Euro 0.8968 0.8971 0.8952 0.893
0.8158 0.8148 0.8142 0.8138 Pound Sterling 0.8156 0.8159 0.8149 0.8144
105.4027 105.1217 104.8821 104.5455 Japanese Yen* 105.4427 105.4134 105.1555 104.9439
0.9456 0.9428 0.9398 0.936 Swiss Franc 0.9459 0.9456 0.9436 0.9407
1.4223 52.6127 52.9507 53.4507 Singapore Dollar 1.4228 52.5211 52.8592 53.3662
7.767 9.6152 9.677 9.7683 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7696 9.5985 9.6602 9.7529
1.6347 122.4754 123.2623 124.4262 Australian Dollar 1.6344 122.2623 123.0492 124.2295
10.3093 7.2464 7.3 7.3689 Norwegian Kroner 10.3056 7.2408 7.2803 7.3501
9.7931 7.6313 7.6881 7.7687 Swedish Kroner 9.7889 7.6492 7.667 7.7485
1.3935 53.7482 54.0935 54.6043 Canadian Dollar 1.394 53.6547 54 54.518
74.33 74.71 75.19 75.90 Indian Rupees 74.2000 74.58 75.06 75.78
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 16, 2020
