Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday March 17, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9105 0.9074 0.9045 0.9022 Euro 0.9101 0.9104 0.9076 0.9064
0.8272 0.8254 0.8245 0.8246 Pound Sterling 0.8269 0.8272 0.8255 0.8251
106.965 106.563 106.3357 106.0763 Japanese Yen* 107.0059 106.9677 106.5692 106.3955
0.9606 0.9561 0.9525 0.9483 Swiss Franc 0.961 0.9606 0.9563 0.9535
1.4283 52.2308 52.5804 53.1049 Singapore Dollar 1.4289 52.1748 52.5245 53.049
7.767 9.625 9.6894 9.7735 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7646 9.6023 9.6791 9.7758
1.6651 124.4833 125.3167 126.5667 Australian Dollar 1.6647 124.35 125.1833 126.4333
10.4543 7.1405 7.1952 7.267 Norwegian Kroner 10.4549 7.1397 7.1807 7.2524
9.9638 7.499 7.5644 7.6475 Swedish Kroner 9.9638 7.5288 7.5412 7.6318
1.4123 52.9716 53.3262 53.8582 Canadian Dollar 1.4128 52.9149 53.2695 53.8014
74.33 74.69 75.19 75.94 Indian Rupees 74.2300 74.61 75.11 75.86
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 17, 2020
TOPICS