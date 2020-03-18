Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday March 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.915 0.9133 0.911 0.9087 Euro 0.9148 0.9151 0.9137 0.9118
0.8442 0.8433 0.8426 0.8426 Pound Sterling 0.844 0.8442 0.8434 0.843
107.7258 107.4223 107.2131 106.9708 Japanese Yen* 107.7587 107.7301 107.4699 107.2853
0.9646 0.9621 0.9589 0.9551 Swiss Franc 0.965 0.9646 0.9625 0.9599
1.4403 1.4398 1.4389 1.4378 Singapore Dollar 1.4409 1.4402 1.4401 1.4396
7.7659 7.763 7.7696 7.7748 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7652 7.7667 7.7663 7.7705
1.6964 1.6969 1.6958 1.6967 Australian Dollar 1.6956 1.6965 1.6968 1.697
10.6935 10.6838 10.6832 10.6835 Norwegian Kroner 10.6967 10.6819 10.698 10.6968
10.0432 10.0376 10.0953 10.0079 Swedish Kroner 10.0589 10.0485 10.0401 10.0185
1.4386 1.4384 1.4375 1.4365 Canadian Dollar 1.4392 1.4388 1.4387 1.438
74.32 74.68 75.21 75.96 Indian Rupees 74.2350 74.56 75.10 75.84
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
