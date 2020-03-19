Thursday, March 19, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday March 19, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9269 0.9245 0.9217 0.9188 Euro 0.9268 0.9269 0.9249 0.9222
0.8621 0.8606 0.8595 0.8589 Pound Sterling 0.8618 0.8621 0.8611 0.8599
109.6774 109.2132 108.8151 108.5936 Japanese Yen* 109.7135 109.683 109.2451 109.0638
0.976 0.9729 0.9692 0.9658 Swiss Franc 0.9765 0.9759 0.974 0.9709
1.4461 52.0759 52.4414 53.3542 Singapore Dollar 1.4467 52.3889 52.4 52.9448
7.7624 9.7307 9.799 9.9008 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7616 9.7091 9.7912 9.893
1.7274 130.1897 131.1034 132.4655 Australian Dollar 1.727 130.069 131 132.3621
11.4368 6.6063 6.6527 6.7218 Norwegian Kroner 11.4413 6.606 6.6474 6.7165
10.3214 7.3169 7.3825 7.4737 Swedish Kroner 10.3239 7.3457 7.3624 7.4534
1.4472 52.0759 52.4414 52.9862 Canadian Dollar 1.4475 52.3889 52.4 52.9448
75.14 75.51 76.04 76.83 Indian Rupees 75.0550 75.44 75.98 76.77
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on March 19, 2020
