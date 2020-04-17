Friday, April 17, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday April 17, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9194 0.9173 0.9158 0.9135 Euro 0.9202 0.9174 0.916 0.914
0.8012 0.7996 0.7993 0.7989 Pound Sterling 0.8023 0.7999 0.7995 0.7993
107.656 107.4053 107.2276 106.9717 Japanese Yen* 108.3357 107.4404 107.2632 107.0065
0.9646 0.964 0.9621 0.9591 Swiss Franc 0.971 0.9646 0.9626 0.9598
1.4256 53.958 54.3636 54.9371 Singapore Dollar 1.434 53.9231 54.3217 54.8951
7.7325 9.9561 10.018 10.1237 Hong Kong Dollar 7.774 9.9369 10.0232 10.129
1.5897 122.4762 123.3968 124.6984 Australian Dollar 1.5933 122.3968 123.3016 124.6032
10.0233 7.3626 7.4179 7.4962 Norwegian Kroner 10.9711 7.3578 7.4122 7.4976
9.5773 7.716 7.774 7.8639 Swedish Kroner 10.4437 7.7342 7.768 7.8579
1.4074 54.7234 55.1348 55.7163 Canadian Dollar 1.4158 54.6879 55.0922 55.6738
77.48 77.16 77.74 78.56 Indian Rupees 76.0300 77.11 77.68 78.50
Source : Federal Bank
Published on April 17, 2020
