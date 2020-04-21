Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday April 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9235 0.922 0.9206 0.9184 Euro 0.9242 0.9221 0.9208 0.9189
0.8064 0.8105 0.8102 0.8099 Pound Sterling 0.8074 0.8106 0.8102 0.8102
107.1616 107.3018 107.0897 106.9121 Japanese Yen* 107.8417 107.3368 107.1251 106.9469
0.9683 0.9692 0.9672 0.9642 Swiss Franc 0.9745 0.9696 0.9678 0.9648
1.423 53.951 54.2937 54.8392 Singapore Dollar 1.4314 53.9161 54.2517 54.7972
7.7355 9.9548 10.0052 10.1057 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7681 9.9356 10.0103 10.111
1.5851 122.4603 123.2381 124.4762 Australian Dollar 1.5883 122.381 123.1429 124.381
10.1586 7.2373 7.2901 7.3565 Norwegian Kroner 11.1347 7.2394 7.2845 7.3647
9.6646 7.6462 7.6947 7.7798 Swedish Kroner 10.5332 7.6564 7.6964 7.7738
1.4124 53.951 54.2937 55.2254 Canadian Dollar 1.4207 54.2958 54.2517 55.1831
77.51 77.15 77.64 78.42 Indian Rupees 76.0500 77.10 77.58 78.36
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on April 21, 2020
TOPICS