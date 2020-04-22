Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday April 22, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9217 0.9211 0.9197 0.9175 Euro 0.9226 0.9214 0.92 0.9181
0.8138 0.8102 0.8099 0.8096 Pound Sterling 0.815 0.8105 0.8101 0.8099
107.312 107.7709 107.5993 107.3998 Japanese Yen* 107.996 107.8066 107.6206 107.4502
0.9673 0.9693 0.9674 0.9643 Swiss Franc 0.9736 0.9696 0.9679 0.9648
1.4268 53.8252 1.4372 1.442 Singapore Dollar 1.4353 1.4026 54.1189 1.4522
7.7335 9.9316 7.8153 7.8465 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7671 7.6461 9.9858 7.896
1.584 122.1746 1.5881 1.5939 Australian Dollar 1.5875 1.5517 122.8413 1.6051
10.223 7.2476 10.6975 10.7311 Norwegian Kroner 11.2153 10.4511 7.2872 10.8119
9.6862 7.6511 10.1374 10.1597 Swedish Kroner 10.5611 9.8869 7.7005 10.2317
1.4185 54.5887 1.4253 1.4302 Canadian Dollar 1.4269 1.391 54.8865 1.4401
77.49 76.97 77.45 78.23 Indian Rupees 76.0400 76.92 77.39 78.17
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on April 22, 2020
