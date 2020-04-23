Thursday, April 23, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday April 23, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9245 0.9271 0.9258 0.9237 Euro 0.9252 0.9276 0.9262 0.9242
0.8102 0.8082 0.808 0.8076 Pound Sterling 0.8113 0.8086 0.8082 0.8079
107.4902 107.4293 107.2885 107.0798 Japanese Yen* 108.1697 107.4637 107.3246 107.1448
0.969 0.9742 0.9723 0.9693 Swiss Franc 0.9753 0.9745 0.9725 0.9697
1.4218 53.7676 54.1127 54.6408 Singapore Dollar 1.4302 53.7394 54.0704 54.5986
7.7384 9.8516 9.9021 9.9987 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7724 9.8338 9.9071 10.0039
1.5811 121.1905 121.9683 123.1587 Australian Dollar 1.5845 121.127 121.873 123.0635
10.2151 7.1489 7.1948 7.2718 Norwegian Kroner 11.214 7.1451 7.1891 7.2662
9.6999 7.5519 7.6004 7.6822 Swedish Kroner 10.5849 7.5629 7.602 7.6762
1.4109 53.7676 54.1127 55.0284 Canadian Dollar 1.4191 54.1206 54.4539 54.9858
76.92 76.35 76.84 77.59 Indian Rupees 75.4700 76.31 76.78 77.53
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on April 23, 2020
TOPICS