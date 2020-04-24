Friday, April 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday April 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9285 0.9297 0.9282 0.9261 Euro 0.9293 0.9298 0.9285 0.9265
0.8095 0.8118 0.8115 0.8111 Pound Sterling 0.8106 0.812 0.8117 0.8115
107.3593 107.7528 107.6248 107.3967 Japanese Yen* 108.0349 107.7723 107.644 107.4304
0.9739 0.9771 0.9751 0.9722 Swiss Franc 0.9802 0.9773 0.9754 0.9724
1.4221 53.6503 53.993 54.9085 Singapore Dollar 1.4305 54 53.965 54.8803
7.7344 9.8994 9.9497 10.0477 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7683 9.8814 9.9574 10.0555
1.5709 119.875 120.6406 121.8281 Australian Dollar 1.5741 119.8125 120.5781 121.7656
10.1828 7.1903 7.2362 7.3074 Norwegian Kroner 11.1748 7.1865 7.2324 7.3105
9.6583 7.6036 7.6521 7.7351 Swedish Kroner 10.5349 7.6071 7.6482 7.7312
1.4032 54.4113 54.7589 55.2979 Canadian Dollar 1.4115 54.383 54.7305 55.2695
76.88 76.72 77.21 77.97 Indian Rupees 75.4300 76.68 77.17 77.93
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
