Monday, April 27, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday April 27, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9285 0.9219 0.9205 0.9184 Euro 0.9293 0.9221 0.9209 0.9189
0.8095 0.8046 0.8043 0.804 Pound Sterling 0.8106 0.805 0.8046 0.8043
107.0156 107.1869 107.0197 106.8435 Japanese Yen* 107.6956 107.2049 107.0524 106.8757
0.9739 0.9725 0.9706 0.9676 Swiss Franc 0.9802 0.973 0.9711 0.9681
1.4221 53.8803 54.2183 54.7535 Singapore Dollar 1.4305 53.8592 54.1972 54.7324
7.7344 9.8723 9.9342 10.0193 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7683 9.8557 9.9303 10.0284
1.5709 117.7077 118.4462 119.6154 Australian Dollar 1.5741 117.6615 118.4 119.5692
10.0892 7.2453 7.2907 7.3627 Norwegian Kroner 11.0601 7.2424 7.2879 7.3598
9.598 7.6434 7.6913 7.775 Swedish Kroner 10.4619 7.6557 7.6883 7.772
1.4032 54.2624 54.6028 55.1418 Canadian Dollar 1.4115 54.6286 54.5816 55.5143
76.88 76.51 76.99 77.75 Indian Rupees 75.4300 76.48 76.96 77.72
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on April 27, 2020
