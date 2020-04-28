Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday April 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9242 0.9192 0.9177 0.9157 Euro 0.925 0.9199 0.9185 0.9165
0.8055 0.8009 0.8008 0.8004 Pound Sterling 0.8066 0.8016 0.8012 0.801
106.9764 106.5357 106.3874 106.1782 Japanese Yen* 107.6529 106.6285 106.4655 106.2834
0.9731 0.9726 0.9707 0.9677 Swiss Franc 0.9795 0.9736 0.9717 0.9688
1.4178 53.838 54.1901 54.7042 Singapore Dollar 1.426 53.8099 54.1549 54.6761
7.7362 9.8645 9.929 10.0103 Hong Kong Dollar 7.77 9.8466 9.9226 10.0181
1.5497 117.6154 118.3846 119.5077 Australian Dollar 1.553 117.5538 118.3077 119.4462
9.9909 7.351 7.399 7.4692 Norwegian Kroner 10.9364 7.3471 7.3942 7.4654
9.5576 7.7144 7.7649 7.8465 Swedish Kroner 10.4099 7.726 7.7677 7.8424
1.4019 54.6071 54.9643 55.4857 Canadian Dollar 1.4101 54.9712 54.9286 55.8561
77.13 76.45 76.95 77.68 Indian Rupees 75.6800 76.41 76.90 77.64
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
