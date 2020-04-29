Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday April 29, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9216 0.9204 0.9191 0.917 Euro 0.9225 0.9206 0.9193 0.9175
0.8015 0.8051 0.8048 0.8046 Pound Sterling 0.8027 0.8054 0.8051 0.8048
106.2682 106.3717 106.1962 105.9865 Japanese Yen* 106.9559 106.3752 106.1996 106.0481
0.9699 0.9724 0.9705 0.9677 Swiss Franc 0.9762 0.973 0.971 0.9681
1.4118 53.8723 54.2128 54.7447 Singapore Dollar 1.4203 53.844 54.1844 54.7163
7.7326 9.8013 9.8632 9.9472 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7676 9.7835 9.8581 9.9548
1.5289 116.8615 117.6 118.7538 Australian Dollar 1.5323 116.8 117.5385 118.6923
9.9519 7.3109 7.3571 7.4293 Norwegian Kroner 10.8971 7.307 7.3532 7.4326
9.5074 7.6883 7.7368 7.8207 Swedish Kroner 10.3567 7.6998 7.7406 7.8166
1.39 54.6475 54.9928 55.5324 Canadian Dollar 1.3984 54.6187 54.964 55.5036
76.63 75.96 76.44 77.19 Indian Rupees 75.1900 75.92 76.40 77.15
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on April 29, 2020
TOPICS