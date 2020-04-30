Thursday, April 30, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday April 30, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9209 0.9189 0.9176 0.9156 Euro 0.9218 0.9191 0.9179 0.9161
0.8019 0.7994 0.7993 0.799 Pound Sterling 0.8032 0.7998 0.7995 0.7993
106.2307 106.5903 106.4403 106.2708 Japanese Yen* 106.9248 106.6082 106.4439 106.2734
0.9716 0.9699 0.9682 0.9652 Swiss Franc 0.9781 0.9703 0.9685 0.9657
1.4065 53.4539 53.8014 54.3262 Singapore Dollar 1.4152 53.4326 53.773 54.305
7.7324 9.7252 9.7884 9.8711 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7688 9.7088 9.7832 9.88
1.5213 115.9538 116.7077 117.8462 Australian Dollar 1.5244 115.9077 116.6462 117.8
9.8312 7.3389 7.3866 7.4586 Norwegian Kroner 10.7638 7.3359 7.3827 7.4557
9.4037 7.6908 7.7408 7.8163 Swedish Kroner 10.2441 7.6956 7.7367 7.8133
1.3821 54.223 54.5755 55.1079 Canadian Dollar 1.3906 54.2014 54.5468 55.0863
75.70 75.37 75.86 76.60 Indian Rupees 74.2700 75.34 75.82 76.57
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS