Monday, May 04, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday May 04, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9143 0.9141 0.913 0.9111 Euro 0.9149 0.9144 0.9134 0.9115
0.8035 0.8053 0.8051 0.8049 Pound Sterling 0.8045 0.8055 0.8053 0.8051
106.4283 106.8316 106.6369 106.4783 Japanese Yen* 107.1082 106.8505 106.6853 106.5259
0.9614 0.964 0.9623 0.9595 Swiss Franc 0.9676 0.9642 0.9626 0.96
1.4144 53.5211 53.8592 54.4014 Singapore Dollar 1.4226 53.493 53.831 54.3732
7.7341 9.8065 9.8557 9.9549 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7762 9.7761 9.8632 9.9497
1.5629 118.75 119.5 120.7031 Australian Dollar 1.5663 118.6875 119.4375 120.6406
9.9987 7.2937 7.3397 7.4136 Norwegian Kroner 10.9547 7.2968 7.3359 7.4169
9.5374 7.669 7.7175 7.803 Swedish Kroner 10.3934 7.6727 7.7134 7.799
1.4076 53.9007 54.2411 54.7872 Canadian Dollar 1.4158 53.8723 54.2128 54.7589
76.49 76.00 76.48 77.25 Indian Rupees 75.0400 75.96 76.44 77.21
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 04, 2020
