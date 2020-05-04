Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
|Indicative on Monday May 04, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.9143
|0.9141
|0.913
|0.9111
|Euro
|0.9149
|0.9144
|0.9134
|0.9115
|0.8035
|0.8053
|0.8051
|0.8049
|Pound Sterling
|0.8045
|0.8055
|0.8053
|0.8051
|106.4283
|106.8316
|106.6369
|106.4783
|Japanese Yen*
|107.1082
|106.8505
|106.6853
|106.5259
|0.9614
|0.964
|0.9623
|0.9595
|Swiss Franc
|0.9676
|0.9642
|0.9626
|0.96
|1.4144
|53.5211
|53.8592
|54.4014
|Singapore Dollar
|1.4226
|53.493
|53.831
|54.3732
|7.7341
|9.8065
|9.8557
|9.9549
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7762
|9.7761
|9.8632
|9.9497
|1.5629
|118.75
|119.5
|120.7031
|Australian Dollar
|1.5663
|118.6875
|119.4375
|120.6406
|9.9987
|7.2937
|7.3397
|7.4136
|Norwegian Kroner
|10.9547
|7.2968
|7.3359
|7.4169
|9.5374
|7.669
|7.7175
|7.803
|Swedish Kroner
|10.3934
|7.6727
|7.7134
|7.799
|1.4076
|53.9007
|54.2411
|54.7872
|Canadian Dollar
|1.4158
|53.8723
|54.2128
|54.7589
|76.49
|76.00
|76.48
|77.25
|Indian Rupees
|75.0400
|75.96
|76.44
|77.21
|Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...