Tuesday, May 05, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 05, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9167 0.9193 0.9179 0.9162 Euro 0.9174 0.9196 0.9185 0.9166
0.8018 0.801 0.801 0.8007 Pound Sterling 0.803 0.8012 0.8012 0.8008
106.2892 106.5123 106.3771 106.1932 Japanese Yen* 106.9661 106.515 106.3806 106.2259
0.9623 0.9668 0.9649 0.9623 Swiss Franc 0.9685 0.9671 0.9655 0.9628
1.4107 53.4437 53.8028 54.338 Singapore Dollar 1.419 53.4225 53.7746 54.3099
7.7381 9.7923 9.8454 9.9433 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7734 9.7632 9.8529 9.951
1.547 118.5781 119.375 120.5625 Australian Dollar 1.5505 118.5312 119.3125 120.5
9.8348 7.3751 7.4247 7.5058 Norwegian Kroner 10.7597 7.3794 7.428 7.5019
9.4332 7.6968 7.7485 7.8335 Swedish Kroner 10.272 7.7015 7.7444 7.8215
1.4016 53.8227 54.1844 54.7234 Canadian Dollar 1.4099 53.8014 54.156 54.695
76.22 75.89 76.40 77.16 Indian Rupees 74.7800 75.86 76.36 77.12
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 05, 2020
