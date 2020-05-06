Wednesday, May 06, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday May 06, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9226 0.9244 0.9231 0.9211 Euro 0.9235 0.9247 0.9234 0.9215
0.8041 0.806 0.8058 0.8055 Pound Sterling 0.8053 0.8061 0.8058 0.8055
106.0783 106.0399 105.9109 105.7053 Japanese Yen* 106.7616 106.072 105.9435 105.7374
0.9697 0.9724 0.9706 0.9677 Swiss Franc 0.9761 0.9729 0.971 0.9683
1.4132 53.5352 53.8803 54.4085 Singapore Dollar 1.4215 53.5141 53.8521 54.3803
7.7368 9.809 9.8723 9.9562 Hong Kong Dollar 7.772 9.7799 9.8671 9.9639
1.5508 118.7812 119.5469 120.7188 Australian Dollar 1.5541 118.7344 119.4844 120.6562
9.8252 7.3806 7.4282 7.5083 Norwegian Kroner 10.745 7.3777 7.4315 7.5044
9.4487 7.7021 7.7518 7.8357 Swedish Kroner 10.2881 7.7147 7.7556 7.8316
1.4003 53.9149 54.2624 54.7943 Canadian Dollar 1.4087 53.8936 54.234 54.766
76.44 76.02 76.51 77.26 Indian Rupees 75.0000 75.99 76.47 77.22
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 06, 2020
