Friday, May 08, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday May 08, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9223 0.9207 0.9194 0.9175 Euro 0.9231 0.921 0.9198 0.918
0.8072 0.8069 0.8066 0.8064 Pound Sterling 0.8084 0.8073 0.807 0.8069
106.1253 106.236 106.1196 105.9244 Japanese Yen* 106.8136 106.2684 106.1517 105.9706
0.9693 0.9694 0.9675 0.9646 Swiss Franc 0.9757 0.9699 0.9681 0.9658
1.4085 53.766 54.1135 54.6525 Singapore Dollar 1.417 53.7447 54.0922 54.6312
7.7375 9.7819 9.8452 9.9304 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7729 9.7529 9.8413 9.9394
1.5288 116.6308 117.3846 118.5538 Australian Dollar 1.5319 116.5846 117.3385 118.5077
9.7638 7.4106 7.4585 7.5401 Norwegian Kroner 10.6753 7.4149 7.4555 7.5372
9.3555 7.7515 7.8016 7.8874 Swedish Kroner 10.1801 7.7643 7.8066 7.8843
1.3897 54.5396 54.8921 55.4388 Canadian Dollar 1.3979 54.518 54.8705 55.4173
76.06 75.81 76.30 77.06 Indian Rupees 74.6200 75.78 76.27 77.03
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 08, 2020
