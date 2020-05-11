Monday, May 11, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday May 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9219 0.9231 0.922 0.9201 Euro 0.9226 0.924 0.9228 0.9209
0.8045 0.809 0.8089 0.8085 Pound Sterling 0.8056 0.8092 0.8089 0.8087
106.6657 107.2063 107.1119 106.9028 Japanese Yen* 107.3538 107.3154 107.2059 107.0103
0.9674 0.9711 0.9695 0.9667 Swiss Franc 0.9739 0.9722 0.9706 0.9679
1.4091 53.5352 53.8803 54.4225 Singapore Dollar 1.4176 53.5141 53.8521 54.3944
7.7335 9.809 9.8723 9.9588 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7687 9.7799 9.8671 9.9665
1.5239 116.9538 117.7077 118.8923 Australian Dollar 1.5271 116.9077 117.6462 118.8308
9.7734 7.4456 7.4936 7.5616 Norwegian Kroner 10.6833 7.45 7.4971 7.5725
9.3887 7.7651 7.8231 7.9018 Swedish Kroner 10.2169 7.7779 7.819 7.8978
1.3863 54.3 54.65 55.2 Canadian Dollar 1.3946 54.2786 54.6214 55.1714
76.33 76.02 76.51 77.28 Indian Rupees 74.8900 75.99 76.47 77.24
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 11, 2020
TOPICS