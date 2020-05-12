Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 12, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9258 0.9243 0.923 0.9211 Euro 0.9265 0.9243 0.9232 0.9213
0.8117 0.8111 0.8108 0.8106 Pound Sterling 0.8128 0.8113 0.8109 0.8107
107.1149 107.5351 107.4236 107.2234 Japanese Yen* 107.8004 107.5394 107.4278 107.2423
0.9706 0.9718 0.97 0.9672 Swiss Franc 0.977 0.9719 0.9702 0.9675
1.4154 53.3662 53.7042 54.2535 Singapore Dollar 1.4236 53.338 53.6761 54.2254
7.7326 9.7781 9.84 9.9278 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7746 9.7477 9.8348 9.9355
1.5456 116.5846 117.3231 118.5231 Australian Dollar 1.5488 116.5231 117.2615 118.4615
9.875 7.3932 7.44 7.5161 Norwegian Kroner 10.8017 7.3965 7.4361 7.5122
9.4839 7.7091 7.7579 7.8452 Swedish Kroner 10.3269 7.7207 7.7617 7.8411
1.4004 54.1286 54.4714 55.0286 Canadian Dollar 1.4087 54.1 54.4429 55
76.63 75.78 76.26 77.04 Indian Rupees 75.1800 75.74 76.22 77.00
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 12, 2020
