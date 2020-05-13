Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday May 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9217 0.9227 0.9214 0.9195 Euro 0.9225 0.9232 0.9218 0.92
0.8149 0.8143 0.8141 0.8137 Pound Sterling 0.8161 0.8145 0.8143 0.814
106.9019 107.1752 107.0496 106.8573 Japanese Yen* 107.5847 107.1934 107.0826 106.875
0.9666 0.9709 0.969 0.9662 Swiss Franc 0.973 0.9713 0.9695 0.9666
1.4144 53.331 53.6831 54.2113 Singapore Dollar 1.4228 53.3099 53.662 54.1901
7.7365 9.7716 9.8361 9.9201 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7719 9.7426 9.8323 9.929
1.5426 116.5077 117.2769 118.4308 Australian Dollar 1.546 116.4615 117.2308 118.3846
9.7003 7.4758 7.5252 7.6067 Norwegian Kroner 10.598 7.4802 7.5296 7.6038
9.3773 7.7434 7.8025 7.8792 Swedish Kroner 10.2066 7.7561 7.7994 7.8762
1.4006 54.0929 54.45 54.9857 Canadian Dollar 1.4088 54.0714 54.4286 54.9643
76.05 75.73 76.23 76.98 Indian Rupees 74.6100 75.70 76.20 76.95
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
