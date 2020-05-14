Thursday, May 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday May 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9252 0.9267 0.9254 0.9234 Euro 0.9259 0.9274 0.9262 0.9245
0.8189 0.8204 0.8202 0.8199 Pound Sterling 0.8201 0.8209 0.8206 0.8204
106.5968 107.0904 106.9676 106.7766 Japanese Yen* 107.2678 107.154 107.0316 106.8396
0.97 0.974 0.9722 0.9694 Swiss Franc 0.9765 0.9749 0.9731 0.9704
1.4179 53.3944 53.7324 54.2606 Singapore Dollar 1.4264 53.3732 53.7042 54.2324
7.7353 9.7832 9.8452 9.9291 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7705 9.7668 9.84 9.9368
1.5518 118.4687 119.2188 120.3906 Australian Dollar 1.5551 118.4219 119.1562 120.3281
9.7782 7.4479 7.5025 7.5762 Norwegian Kroner 10.69 7.4596 7.4985 7.5723
9.4628 7.6975 7.7462 7.8303 Swedish Kroner 10.3072 7.7101 7.75 7.8262
1.4059 53.773 54.1135 54.6454 Canadian Dollar 1.4143 53.7518 54.0851 54.617
76.27 75.82 76.30 77.05 Indian Rupees 74.8300 75.79 76.26 77.01
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 14, 2020
