Monday, May 18, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday May 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9242 0.923 0.9218 0.92 Euro 0.9249 0.9231 0.9221 0.9201
0.8264 0.8235 0.8234 0.8231 Pound Sterling 0.8276 0.8236 0.8234 0.8232
106.8499 107.0856 106.9803 106.79 Japanese Yen* 107.5118 107.1037 106.9982 106.8223
0.9689 0.9699 0.9683 0.9654 Swiss Franc 0.9751 0.9703 0.9685 0.9658
1.422 53.2657 53.5874 54.1119 Singapore Dollar 1.4304 53.2448 53.5664 54.0909
7.7364 9.8284 9.8877 9.9716 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7704 9.8119 9.8839 9.9806
1.5504 119.0156 119.7344 120.9062 Australian Dollar 1.5534 118.9688 119.6875 120.8594
9.7319 7.4897 7.5349 7.6087 Norwegian Kroner 10.628 7.4941 7.532 7.6132
9.4323 7.7409 7.7876 7.8718 Swedish Kroner 10.265 7.7457 7.7846 7.8688
1.4035 54.0213 54.3475 54.8794 Canadian Dollar 1.4116 54 54.3262 54.8582
76.59 76.17 76.63 77.38 Indian Rupees 75.1400 76.14 76.60 77.35
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 18, 2020
